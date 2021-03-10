Major fire at former golf course

ALGIERS, La. – Right now, fire fighters are working a major blaze at the old Brechtel Golf Course in Algiers.

The 115 acre property sits off of Behrman Highway. According to a WGNO photojournalist on scene, the clubhouse is burning down. NOFD says this is a two alarm fire.

As of 7:20, NOFD says they are still working to get the fire under control.

Behrman Highway is closed and people are asked to avoid the area.

At this time, no word on what caused the fire.

Check back with WGNO for the latest as more information becomes available.