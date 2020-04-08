Major coastal restoration project advances to final vote for St. Bernard Parish

Chalmette, LA – St. Bernard Parish Government is pleased to announce another major coastal restoration project has advanced to the final statewide vote in the Coastal Wetlands Planning, Protection and Restoration Act (CWPPRA) Program.

The project was developed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and selected as part of a nomination process administered by the US Army Corps of Engineers.

The CWPPRA Technical Committee will cast its final statewide vote and select four projects for Phase 1 (engineering and design) funding in December 2020.

The CWPPRA Technical Committee voted the Reggio Marsh Creation and Hydrologic Restoration project#1 statewide at its April 2020 meeting.

The proposed project would create or nourish approximately 483 acres of marsh east of Reggio and Delacroix.

The preliminary cost estimate is $20-$25 million.