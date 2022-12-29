MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 12, 2022, Magnolia Police were called to Smith Street in Magnolia, Ark. due to a possible shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the deceased body of 32-year-old Demontray Hall, who was a native of Shreveport, La.

According to Magnolia Banner-News, they discovered evidence in their investigation and identified 32-year-old Rico Rose as the suspect in the homicide. On Monday, December 12, 2022, Rose was located and placed under arrest by authorities.

Rose is being held in jail without a bond and is awaiting his first court appearance. The investigation remains ongoing.