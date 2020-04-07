NEW ORLEANS – NOLA Public Schools is teaming up with Lyft to provide free rides to food distribution sites. The rides are available the Citywide Feeding Program hours on Mondays and Wednesdays. To get your ride, just enter the code “CV19NOLAPS20” in the Lyft app.

Here’s a reminder of the Citywide Feeding Program Schedule:

Every Monday, meals will be provided for two days.

Families wishing to access information on child nutrition resources should visit the District’s webpage at https://nolapublicschools.com/covid19/nutrition. This webpage has the most up-to-date listing of where food services are available.

Students over 18 that are enrolled in public K-12 schools, including students with disabilities through age 22, are also eligible for free meals at open sites.

Students do not need to be present to receive meals. Parents or caregivers may pick up meals on behalf of the students within their household.

Child nutrition resources are available to those under 18 years of age and those who currently attend a public school.

Students who are over 18 years of age and are currently enrolled in public schools will also be allowed to access the community feeding programming. Schools will be contacting those families directly to ensure they are aware of the services available to them.

The district reminds all officials at school child nutrition sites to follow the health screening protocols provided by the District for feeding sites. Those guidelines apply to all sites operating in the Citywide Coordinated Feeding Effort. NOLA-PS in coordination with the New Orleans Health Department will make decisions regarding the operation of individual Community Feeding sites as a result of this screening method.