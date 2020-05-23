Lusher Charter School to Hold Unique Graduation Ceremony on May 23

NEW ORLEANS – Lusher Charter School will hold its graduation ceremony for the senior class of 2020 on Saturday, May 23.

A virtual ceremony will kick off the events at 2:00pm, with graduates gathering immediately following at approximately 3:00pm for a “Senior Stroll” automobile caravan throughout the Lusher neighborhood, starting at S. Claiborne and Lowerline, and ending with the distribution of diplomas at the front of Lusher’s Freret Campus, 5624 Freret St.

“Due to social distancing, Lusher was unable to hold a traditional graduation ceremony, so we have reimagined the tradition and offered our graduates a commencement ceremony they can truly be proud of,” said Lusher High School Principal Dr. Steven Corbett.

The commencement will be a virtual ceremony with speeches by members of the faculty and senior class president, and the reading of each graduate’s name and their accomplishments. A commencement address will be given by the 2020 Louisiana Teacher of the Year Chris Dier.

“Then, the fun begins! Following the commencement, graduates will get in their vehicles, decorated to the nines, and “stroll” through the streets of New Orleans, celebrating with members of our entire K-12 community,” said Dr. Corbett.

The caravan will follow a specified route and families, staff and students will decorate their homes and cheer on the Class of 2020 as the graduates pass more than 250 Lusher homes, the Willow Campus, and the Freret Campus.

The Class of 2020 will finish at Lusher Charter School’s Freret Campus where administration and staff will be on hand to award diplomas to each student in intervals and at a safe distance. Graduates will walk across the stage, receive their diploma, and turn their tassel.

“A graduation kit was delivered to each student’s home that included car window markers, a map, decorations, poster board, and their cap and gown,” said Dr. Corbett. “We are making sure that every graduate has a vehicle to ride in and can participate in the ceremony.”

“We are excited to provide this experience, while keeping the health and safety of our students and families as the priority,” said Lusher Charter School CEO Kathy Riedlinger. “We know our community will rally around these seniors to make this an event to remember. Lusher does not back down from creative challenges and this graduation proves our spirit, community and determination.”