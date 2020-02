Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club held its annual Lundi Gras Festival at Woldenberg Park today.

There were concerts, food, art vendors, and plenty of fun for everyone. Zulu members were on hand to greet folks and even give out a few of their signature throws, the coconuts before their parade.

One exciting aspect of this event is the King and Queen's arrival by boat to Woldenberg Park with a parade around the park.

This year's Zulu King 2020 is Brian Sims.