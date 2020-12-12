LUNA Fête 2020 begins

NEW ORLEANS – A popular holiday tradition is going to shine a little differently this year.

Luna Fete 2020 will be celebrated differently with smaller light shows at several different places around New Orleans. Typically, there is a giant light show projected onto Gallier Hall and it draws a crowd. Friday night, dozens gathered to see the installation at the Lafitte Greenway near Bayou St. John.

“A lot of folks coming from the neighborhood to come enjoy some light and color and splendor during the holidays. It’s been a very respectful crowd. I think people are enjoying the space to enjoy and see some artwork,” said Sophie Vorhoff with Friends of Lafitte Greenway.

For details and a map of where to find installations, click here.