LSU’S Swimming head coach steps down

BATON ROUGE – LSU swimming coach Dave Geyer has resigned as head coach of the Tigers, director of athletics Scott Woodward announced on Tuesday.

Doug Shaffer, who serves as co-head coach of the LSU swimming and diving program, will remain the Tigers’ diving coach.

“I want to thank Dave for his dedication and commitment to LSU for 16 years,” Woodward said. “Coach Geyer represented LSU with class and made countless contributions to our athletics program – both in and out of the pool. Coach Geyer will always be a valued member of the LSU community, and I wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Geyer, a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native and a graduate of Shippensburg University, spent 16 years with the LSU swimming team, 11 as head coach. He originally joined the program as an assistant coach for the 2005-06 season.

“Sixteen years ago I took a leap of faith, moved to Louisiana between two major hurricanes, and followed a path to coach at the Division I level,” Geyer said. “I never imagined that my career would stay at one place this long. Baton Rouge and the LSU community have been great for myself, my wonderful wife and two amazing daughters.

“With a lot of thought and consideration I have decided to resign from my position as head coach. There have been a lot of hurdles along the way, but I walk away knowing I did everything I could to elevate the standard of this program moving forward. I am excited for the opportunities that lay ahead for me and my family.”

In 11 years as head coach of both the LSU men’s and women’s program, Geyer led the Tigers to fifth place finishes at the SEC Championships five times. The LSU men finished fifth at the SEC Meet in 2011 and 2012, while the women’s highest finish under Geyer were fifth place showings in 2011, 2012, and 2015.

Geyer’s 2021 LSU men’s team placed 18th at the NCAA Championships with All-American Brooks Curry leading the way with a pair of Top 10 finishes. Curry earned All-American honors in both the 100-yard and 200-yard freestyle with Top 8 finishes in both events.

During his time at LSU, Geyer had a pair of SEC individual champions as Curry won the 2020 league title in the 100-yard freestyle, while Janne Trepp was the 2011 SEC Champion in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Geyer capped his LSU career with a dual meet record of 81-30-1 with the women and a 28-42 mark with the men.

