LSU’s Swift adds Another National Honor

Baton Rouge, La. – It’s been quite the week for LSU goalkeeper in terms of collecting awards.

She was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week Monday, the Top Drawer Soccer National Player of the Week Tuesday, and on Wednesday she was named the United College Soccer Coaches National Player of the Week as well.

Mollee Swift has also been named the United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Week!



▪️ Six Saves

▪️ One Goal Conceded (PK)

▪️ Wins over No. 15 USF and No. 19 UCF

▪️ Shutout vs. No. 19 UCF



Release: https://t.co/O2jPkOqWBT#GeauxTigers https://t.co/JqJxy3cK4l pic.twitter.com/fvYcxYEIzT — LSU Soccer (@LSUSoccer) September 1, 2021

The accolades rolled in after Swift’s high caliber performances against No. 15 USF and No. 19 UCF where she only allowed one goal, which only came thanks to a penalty kick. She made six saves on the week, four against USF and two against UCF, while only allowing one goal in 180 minutes of play. The shutout against UCF was her first solo clean sheet of the season.

LSU has a goals averaged against number of 0.50 thanks in large part to Swift. She’s been superb in net with a 0.57 GAA to go along with 11 saves and a save percentage of .846. She’s started all four matches and played a total of 315 minutes.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)