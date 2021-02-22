LSU’s offensive explosion fuels comeback win vs La Tech

LSU scored 14 unanswered runs vs Louisiana Tech on Monday night, fueling a furious comeback win, 16-7.

At one point, the Tigers trailed 6-1 and starting pitcher AJ Labas was pulled from the game after giving up 11 hits and five earned runs.

In the bottom of the 6th inning, Dylan Crews and Jordan Thompson hit back-to-back home runs for the Tigers, and LSU never looked back. Crews’ bomb was a grand slam to tie the game at 6-6.

For all of your highlights tune in to FOX 44 at 9pm and NBC Local 33 at 10pm.