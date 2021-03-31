LSU’s Lindblad shoots 1-over at Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 06: A pin flag is displayed during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga. – LSU women’s golfer Ingrid Lindblad opened the Augusta National Women’s Amateur with a 1-over 73 to sit T15 Wednesday at The Champions Retreat Golf Club. Play was suspended due to inclement weather with seven holes remaining. Spain’s Ana Peláez Triviño and United States’ Rose Zhang are currently in the lead after round one at 1-under 71.

Lindblad started the tournament with nine pars and four birdies within the first round. She will tee off Thursday for round two in the 13th group of the morning at 8:57 a.m. CDT with Megha Ganne of the United States and Paula Schulz-Hanssen of Germany.

The remainder of round one will begin Thursday morning at 6:45 a.m. CT. Leaderboards and highlights will be available at ANWAGolf.com and on Twitter @ANWAGolf. Fans can also follow along at @LSUWomensGolf on Twitter and Instagram for updates.

(Release via LSU Athletics)