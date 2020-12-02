LSU’s ‘Gym 101’ scheduled for Dec 17

BATON ROUGE – The LSU gymnastics team will return to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for the seventh annual Gymnastics 101 Showcase at 6:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 17.

The event will be limited to members of the program’s booster club, The Tiger Spotters. Fans can renew their membership or join at LSUGym.com/tigerspotters. The deadline to sign up for the booster club and RSVP for the event is Tuesday, Dec. 15.

“This is going to be a really unique year, and it is imperative to do our best to maintain our routine and traditions that our fans and team are used to,” head coach Jay Clark said. “This event is exceptionally important for our team. The ability to get into the arena and acclimate to that space and equipment cannot be overvalued. We know our fans really enjoy it as well so we wanted to make sure there was an opportunity for them to see in person or online.”

Fans from around the country can also watch the practice live on WatchESPN.com and the app through SEC Network+.

LSU continues training for the 2021 season in preparation for the Jan. 8 start day against Arkansas. The Southeastern Conference announced last week that all teams will compete in an eight-meet league only schedule.

(Release via LSU Athletics)