LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell announced Monday he will not play in the Texas Bowl with his teammates on January 4th.

Farrell called the decision part of his pre-draft process.

The graduate student from Mobile, Al., led the Tigers in Tackles for Loss and is 6th on the team in total tackles.

I Preciate all the love and support , I will not be playing in the bowl game , I’ve decided it’s best that I start my pre draft process !! Much love to this University And Relationships I’ve built 🗣🤞🏾 Forever LSU💜💛 — Neil Farrell (@realspillneil) December 20, 2021

LSU’s bowl game will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston vs Kansas State.