LSU’s Delpit signs rookie deal with Browns

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 31: Safety Grant Delpit #7 of the LSU Tigers reacts during the game against Georgia Southern Eagles at Tiger Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns signed LSU safety Grant Delpit to his rookie deal.

He was the last of Cleveland’s 2020 draft class to sign.

The Browns posted a photo on Twitter of the second-round pick signing his deal at a table while holding a bulldog and the Jim Thorpe Award he won last season as the nation’s top defensive back nearby.

Delpit’s deal is worth about $7.5 million, including a $3 million signing bonus. Delpit will compete for a starting job as a rookie. He had 199 career tackles for the reigning college national champion.

(Via The Associated Press)