LSU’s Delpit signs rookie deal with Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns signed LSU safety Grant Delpit to his rookie deal.
He was the last of Cleveland’s 2020 draft class to sign.
The Browns posted a photo on Twitter of the second-round pick signing his deal at a table while holding a bulldog and the Jim Thorpe Award he won last season as the nation’s top defensive back nearby.
Delpit’s deal is worth about $7.5 million, including a $3 million signing bonus. Delpit will compete for a starting job as a rookie. He had 199 career tackles for the reigning college national champion.
(Via The Associated Press)