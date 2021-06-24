LSU’s Burrell preps for Olympic Trials

BATON ROUGE, LA (BRPROUD) –Former Zachary high star and current LSU Tiger, Sean “Squirrel” Burrell is hoping to make his dream a reality in the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

The 19-year-old will try to punch his ticket to the Tokyo Olympics by competing in the 400 meter hurdles.

However, this hasn’t been a lifelong dream for Squirrel, in fact, his first love was baseball. As a freshman in high school, he set his sights on reaching the Olympics.

“I feel like I would be a little kid looking up to some of the athletes that I’ve watched on the track,” said Burrell. “I feel like competing against everybody on the big stage is like I used to watch you and now I get to compete against you, so yeah I feel like its surreal and it’s going to be a special moment.”

For more on this story, click the video provided.

(Video provided by LSU Athletics)