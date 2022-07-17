BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU Volleyball’s Anita Anwusi was named to the Preseason All-SEC team Monday morning, announced by the league office.

The Tigers were selected eighth in the 2022 SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll after accumulating 66 points. Kentucky, the defending SEC Champion was crowned the favorites to win the league after capturing 10 of the 13 first-place votes and 142 total points. Florida followed with 132 points and two first-place votes, and Tennessee rounded out the top three with 118 points and the final first-place vote.

Anwusi the Houston, Texas native, is coming off a breakout season where she led the Fighting Tigers with a .346 hitting percentage, a mark that ranks No. 10 in the program’s single season record book. Anwusi averaged 1.68 kills per set (148 total) and led the team with 1.16 blocks per set (102 total), including 14 solo blocks.

LSU will open the 2022 season by hosting the Tiger Classic Aug. 26-27 and will begin SEC play Sept. 21 with a home match against Arkansas.

Season tickets for the 2022 LSU volleyball season are now available. Fans interested in becoming a season ticket holder can receive more information by clicking here.

Directly support LSU Volleyball by contributing to the Volleyball Excellence Fund today!

Volleyball Preseason All-SEC Team

Name, School Pos. Yr. Ht. Hometown Jillian Gillen, Arkansas OH Sr. 5-7 Stilwell, Kan. Merritt Beason, Florida RS/OH So. 6-3 Gardendale, Ala. Bre Kelley, Florida MB So. 6-4 Rockwall, Texas Eleanor Beavin, Kentucky L So. 5-5 Louisville, Ky. Emma Grome, Kentucky S So. 5-9 Loveland, Ohio Reagan Rutherford, Kentucky OPP Jr. 6-0 Missouri City, Texas Azhani Tealer, Kentucky MB Sr. 5-10 Grand Prairie, Texas Anita Anwusi, LSU MB Sr. 6-3 Houston, Texas Sasha Ratliff, Ole Miss MB Jr. 6-2 Atlanta, Ga. Gabby Waden, Mississippi State MB/RS Gr. 5-10 Columbia, S.C. Anna Dixon, Missouri OH Sr. 6-3 Louisburg, Kan. Jenna Hampton, South Carolina DS/L Gr. 5-7 Tampa, Fla. Morgahn Fingall, Tennessee RS Sr. 6-1 Fairfax, Va. Natalie Hayward, Tennessee S Sr. 5-11 Bothell, Wash. Danielle Mahaffey, Tennessee MB Gr. 6-1 Cincinnati, Ohio

Preseason Coaches’ Poll

(First-Place Votes in Parentheses)

Place School Points 1. Kentucky (10) 142 2. Florida (2) 132 3. Tennessee (1) 118 4. Arkansas 105 5. Mississippi State 103 6. South Carolina 75 7. Ole Miss 70 8. LSU 66 9. Georgia 63 10. Texas A&M 62 11. Missouri 31 12. Auburn 30 13. Alabama 17

(LSU Athletics Media Release)