BATON ROUGE, LA. – LSU (25-4, 13-3 SEC) will enter postseason play as the No. 6 team inside the AP Poll.

The Tigers have had an exceptional turnaround in the first year under Hall of Fame Coach Kim Mulkey. After winning nine games a year ago LSU increased its win total by 16 this season. The Tigers were picked in the preseason to finish No. 8 in the SEC, but LSU went 13-3 in conference play to go to Nashville as the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament.

As one of the Top-4 seeds at the SEC Tournament, LSU earned a double-bye and will not play until Friday in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. CT inside Bridgestone Arena in a game that will air on the SEC Network. The Tigers will play the winner of Mississippi State and Kentucky which is scheduled for Thursday evening.

It is likely that no matter what happens later this week at the SEC Tournament that LSU will host first and second round games of the NCAA Tournament inside the PMAC as one of the Top-16 seeds in the field. The last time LSU hosted NCAA Tournament games was in 2014. The Tigers were a No. 7 seed that year, but to find the last time LSU was one of the Top-16 seeds one would have to go back to 2008 when LSU was the No. 2 seed in the Oklahoma City Regional.

This year also marks the first time since that same 2007-08 season that the Tigers have won 25 games in the regular season. With six wins over teams ranked in the AP Poll, LSU has surged into the Top-10 this year. This marks the 13th consecutive week LSU has appeared in the AP Poll and the second straight week the Tigers are in the Top-10. The last time LSU entered postseason play ranked inside the Top-10 was 2007-08.

AP Poll – February 28, 2022

RANKTEAMPV RANKCONFERENCEPOINTS
1South Carolina (27-1)1Southeastern Women750 (30)
2Stanford (25-3)2Pacific 12 Women719
3North Carolina State (26-3)3Atlantic Coast Women687
4Louisville (25-3)4Atlantic Coast Women659
5Baylor (23-5)5Big 12 Women626
6LSU (25-4)8Southeastern Women567
7Connecticut (22-5)7Big East Women555
8Iowa State (24-4)9Big 12 Women527
9Texas (21-6)11Big 12 Women510
10Michigan (22-5)6Big Ten Women492
11Maryland (21-7)13Big Ten Women460
12Iowa (20-7)21Big Ten Women395
13Ohio State (22-5)17Big Ten Women329
14Indiana (19-7)10Big Ten Women327
14Arizona (20-6)12Pacific 12 Women327
16North Carolina (23-5)18Atlantic Coast Women300
17BYU (25-2)19West Coast Women258
18Tennessee (22-7)16Southeastern Women245
19Oklahoma (22-6)20Big 12 Women244
20Notre Dame (21-7)14Atlantic Coast Women224
21Virginia Tech (21-8)23Atlantic Coast Women113
22Florida Gulf Coast (26-2)24Atlantic Sun Women103
23Florida (20-9)15Southeastern Women89
24Georgia (20-8)25Southeastern Women51
25Georgia Tech (20-9)22Atlantic Coast Women50
26Princeton (20-4)Ivy Women32

Others receiving votes:

UCF 26, Villanova 19, Toledo 15, Oregon 13, Washington State 13, Dayton 12, Colorado 6, Kansas State 3, Ole Miss 2, Kansas 1, South Dakota State 1

(LSU Athletics Media Release)