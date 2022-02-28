BATON ROUGE, LA. – LSU (25-4, 13-3 SEC) will enter postseason play as the No. 6 team inside the AP Poll.
The Tigers have had an exceptional turnaround in the first year under Hall of Fame Coach Kim Mulkey. After winning nine games a year ago LSU increased its win total by 16 this season. The Tigers were picked in the preseason to finish No. 8 in the SEC, but LSU went 13-3 in conference play to go to Nashville as the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament.
As one of the Top-4 seeds at the SEC Tournament, LSU earned a double-bye and will not play until Friday in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. CT inside Bridgestone Arena in a game that will air on the SEC Network. The Tigers will play the winner of Mississippi State and Kentucky which is scheduled for Thursday evening.
It is likely that no matter what happens later this week at the SEC Tournament that LSU will host first and second round games of the NCAA Tournament inside the PMAC as one of the Top-16 seeds in the field. The last time LSU hosted NCAA Tournament games was in 2014. The Tigers were a No. 7 seed that year, but to find the last time LSU was one of the Top-16 seeds one would have to go back to 2008 when LSU was the No. 2 seed in the Oklahoma City Regional.
This year also marks the first time since that same 2007-08 season that the Tigers have won 25 games in the regular season. With six wins over teams ranked in the AP Poll, LSU has surged into the Top-10 this year. This marks the 13th consecutive week LSU has appeared in the AP Poll and the second straight week the Tigers are in the Top-10. The last time LSU entered postseason play ranked inside the Top-10 was 2007-08.
AP Poll – February 28, 2022
|RANK
|TEAM
|PV RANK
|CONFERENCE
|POINTS
|1
|South Carolina (27-1)
|1
|Southeastern Women
|750 (30)
|2
|Stanford (25-3)
|2
|Pacific 12 Women
|719
|3
|North Carolina State (26-3)
|3
|Atlantic Coast Women
|687
|4
|Louisville (25-3)
|4
|Atlantic Coast Women
|659
|5
|Baylor (23-5)
|5
|Big 12 Women
|626
|6
|LSU (25-4)
|8
|Southeastern Women
|567
|7
|Connecticut (22-5)
|7
|Big East Women
|555
|8
|Iowa State (24-4)
|9
|Big 12 Women
|527
|9
|Texas (21-6)
|11
|Big 12 Women
|510
|10
|Michigan (22-5)
|6
|Big Ten Women
|492
|11
|Maryland (21-7)
|13
|Big Ten Women
|460
|12
|Iowa (20-7)
|21
|Big Ten Women
|395
|13
|Ohio State (22-5)
|17
|Big Ten Women
|329
|14
|Indiana (19-7)
|10
|Big Ten Women
|327
|14
|Arizona (20-6)
|12
|Pacific 12 Women
|327
|16
|North Carolina (23-5)
|18
|Atlantic Coast Women
|300
|17
|BYU (25-2)
|19
|West Coast Women
|258
|18
|Tennessee (22-7)
|16
|Southeastern Women
|245
|19
|Oklahoma (22-6)
|20
|Big 12 Women
|244
|20
|Notre Dame (21-7)
|14
|Atlantic Coast Women
|224
|21
|Virginia Tech (21-8)
|23
|Atlantic Coast Women
|113
|22
|Florida Gulf Coast (26-2)
|24
|Atlantic Sun Women
|103
|23
|Florida (20-9)
|15
|Southeastern Women
|89
|24
|Georgia (20-8)
|25
|Southeastern Women
|51
|25
|Georgia Tech (20-9)
|22
|Atlantic Coast Women
|50
|26
|Princeton (20-4)
|Ivy Women
|32
Others receiving votes:
UCF 26, Villanova 19, Toledo 15, Oregon 13, Washington State 13, Dayton 12, Colorado 6, Kansas State 3, Ole Miss 2, Kansas 1, South Dakota State 1
(LSU Athletics Media Release)