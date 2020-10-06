LSU waiting to make decision on gameday ahead of Hurricane Delta

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches from the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. LSU won 41-7. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

BATON ROUGE. La. – LSU and Missouri have not made a decision on Saturday’s game with the potential severe weather Hurricane Delta poses. The school will wait before making a decision on Saturday’s p.m. kickoff, but the university released the following statement regarding the upcoming game:

“We are closely monitoring Hurricane Delta and are in close communication with SEC and University of Missouri Athletics officials on contingency plans should they become necessary. At this time, it is too early to make a determination on any impact the storm may have on Saturday’s football game against Missouri. The game remains scheduled for 8pm CT on Saturday in Tiger Stadium. We will continue to update our fans throughout the week as more information becomes available.”

Hurricane Delta is currently tracked to be a category 4 storm in the Gulf of Mexico, but it is currently not tracked to land at the same intensity.