LSU veterinary students rehab, release bald eagle in Morgan City

MORGAN CITY, La. — A symbol of our freedom soars.

LSU’s School of Veterinary Medicine making the trip from Baton Rouge to Lake End Park in Morgan City to release a young eagle they thought may never fly again.

“We noticed that she had an injury to her wingtip that was preventing her from being able to fly. We thought that she was going to be a permanent non-release bird,” said Dr. Mark A. Mitchell, Director of the Wildlife Hospital of Louisiana.

Good samaritans found the injured juvenile bird at Lake End Park back in May, and for five months, Dr. Mitchell and his team worked with the bird to restore its health.

It was a full circle moment for Dr. Mitchell and his students when they traveled back to the park to release the bird. The students placed the eagle’s crate on a grassy area in between the high trees with hopes of seeing it soar, and soar it did.

The moment, a humbling one for those who cared for it.

“It felt so rewarding. It really made all the work really worth it; to be a part of something a little bit greater, to give back to the community. Also, the animals themselves, they’re such a big part of our ecosystem.” said Morgan Marino, a veterinary student at LSU.

Dr. Mitchell, adding that saving these birds is symbolic for our country.

“Unfortunately, most of the bald eagles that are presented to us are presented to us as a result of negative impact by human beings and of course, we understand the importance of the bald eagle. It’s our national symbol, and people want to make sure they thrive and survive.”

These last few months have been nothing short of challenging for this young eagle, but despite it’s struggle, it overcame adversity.

A message Americans can learn a lot from, especially in 2020.