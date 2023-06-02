BATON ROUGE, La (WGNO) – It’s not just an LSU tailgate party in Baton Rouge this weekend.

Alex Box Stadium will be home to the Baton Rouge Regional.

LSU and Tulane went head-to-head to open the regional. Tulane fell to LSU 2-7.

But before the first pitch, Tiger fans stood alongside Green Wave fans to tailgate and show their support for the players on the field.

Many Tiger fans told WGNO News, their traditions have held for decades in that very parking lot corner. Stephen McGee of Monroe, La. toted along his tailgate trailer holding memories from games past, and any LSU swag he could find.

To the left, the Tulane fans were loud. Parents and cheerleaders made the drive to show support for a team with a season well played.

“Certainly, the anxiety level starts picking up,” Tulane parent David Welch said. “I guess as parents you try to hang out. Sooner or later, probably about an hour and a half before the game, reality starts setting in.”

The two opponents for tomorrow’s LSU and Tulane games Saturday have not been decided. However, no matter who is in the other dugout, the fans said their tailgates will be even bigger and better than Friday.

