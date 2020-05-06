Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

LSU to waive late registration fees; offer tuition payment plans

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State University is waiving late registration fees and offering new tuition payment plans for the fall as part of its COVID-19 response.

According to the LSU Twitter Page, the university is waiving the late registration fee for the 2020 summer and fall semesters.

Beginning with the 2020 fall semester, LSU is also offering three payment plan options for current semester tuition and fees:

  • 50% down, remaining 50% spread over three payments
  • 25% down, remaining 75% spread over three payments
  • 10% down, remaining 90% spread over three payments

The three payments will be due October 1, November 1, December 1.

For more information on registration and tuition fees click here.

