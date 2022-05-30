BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Tigers baseball team is headed to Hattiesburg, Miss.
The Tigers will play Kennesaw State as the number 2 seed on Friday in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Baseball Regional.
The winner of the Hattiesburg Regional will meet the winner of the Miami Regional NCAA Super Regional.
The eight-team College World Series takes place from June 17-27 in Omaha, Nebraska.
To buy tickets, fans can call 1-800-844-TICK or visit SouthernMissTickets.com, or in person at the Pat Ferlise Center on campus from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.