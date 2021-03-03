LSU Tiger earns second selection to Arnold Palmer Cup Team

BATON ROUGE — LSU sophomore Ingrid Lindblad has been named to the Arnold Palmer Cup International Team for the second consecutive year. The native of Halmstad, Sweden was a member of the 2020 squad that won the Cup in December.

The 2021 Arnold Palmer Cup, in conjunction with Rolex, will be hosted by Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois, on June 11-13.

Lindblad is one of three committee selections announced today during the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando. She is one of five golfers announced today returning to the victorious International squad.

She has also accepted a second invitation to compete in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, March 31-April 3, 2021, and currently ranks No. 8 in the Golfstat NCAA Division I player ranking.

Lindblad has finished in the Top 10 in all six collegiate tournaments this season, following today’s tie for third place at the Gamecock Intercollegiate in Columbia, South Carolina.

Lindblad shot a career single-round low of 7-under 65 in the first round of the ICON Invitational on February 22, 2021. In 18 rounds played so far this season, she has hit even or under par in 12 rounds. Her current stroke average is 70.67 this season.

LSU, the No. 4 team in the country, wrapped up a third consecutive week of competition today with a fourth-place finish at the Gamecock Intercollegiate.

The Arnold Palmer Cup is a Ryder Cup-style tournament featuring the top men’s and women’s university and college golfers matching the United States against a team of international players. The tournament, which began in 1997, continues to take place at some of the world’s greatest courses. The 2020 event was originally set for July 3-5 in Ireland, but was moved to December 21-23 at Bay Hill in Orlando due to the worldwide, COVID-19 pandemic. The Internationals defeated the United States, 40.5-19.5.

LSU has had four men’s players compete in the Arnold Palmer Cup – Sam Burns (USA, 2017) Luis Gagne (International, 2018 & 2019), Stewart Jolly (USA, 2014), and Zach Wright (USA, 2016). Lindblad and classmate Latanna Stone (United States) became the first LSU women’s players to compete in 2020.

The 2018 matches at Evian Resort Golf Club became the only major tournament that features men and women playing side-by-side as partners. The United States leads the series 12-11-1.

The remaining members of the team will be selected the week of May 3. For more information on the Arnold Palmer Cup selection process, go to arnoldpalmercup.com.

(Release via LSU Athletics)