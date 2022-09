NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — If you are looking for a fun cocktail to celebrate the LSU Tigers season opener this weekend, we have the perfect recipe! This drink only requires a few ingredients and the purple color will be sure to spread Tiger spirit!

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 OZ VODKA or GIN

1 OZ BLUE CURACAO

1 OZ SWEET & SOUR MIX

1 OZ GRENADINE

1 OZ SODA WATER or CRANBERRY JUICE

Geaux Tigers!