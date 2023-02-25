ROUND ROCK, Texas — The LSU baseball offense erupted for seven runs on 10 hits to propel the Tigers to a Friday afternoon 7-3 victory against Kansas State in the first game of the Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond.

The Tigers improve their overall record to 5-0, and the Wildcats fall to 5-1 on the season.

LSU’s second game of the tournament pits the Tigers against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The contest is set for a noon CT start Saturday, and it can be streamed on D1Baseball.com via a pay-per-view subscription. The game can also be heard on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.

*Courtesy of LSU Sports Information