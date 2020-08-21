LSU student receives Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Undergraduate Scholarship

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University student, Nikki LeBlanc is the beneficiary of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Undergraduate Scholarship.
LeBlanc plans to earn a degree in Elementary Education.
The value of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Undergraduate Scholarship is $500.
“Sheriff Mike Couvillon would like to congratulate Nikki and all graduating seniors from the 2020 school year and wishes them the best in their future endeavors,” according to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.
- Louisiana soldiers to take on Best Warriors competition
- Police looking for man suspected of giving ‘COVID hugs’ at Walmart in Massachusetts
- Video of Baylor students congregating on campus goes viral on Twitter
- Golden State Killer sentenced to life for 26 rapes, slayings
- Expect longer crossing times at new lines meant to deter unnecessary travel