LSU student receives Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Undergraduate Scholarship

by: Anum Siddiqui

Sheriff Mike Couvillon presenting LeBlanc with her award of $500 dollars.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University student, Nikki LeBlanc is the beneficiary of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Undergraduate Scholarship. 

LeBlanc plans to earn a degree in Elementary Education.

The value of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Undergraduate Scholarship is $500.

“Sheriff Mike Couvillon would like to congratulate Nikki and all graduating seniors from the 2020 school year and wishes them the best in their future endeavors,” according to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

