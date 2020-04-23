LSU Student Media Journalists and Alumni Win Big at Regional

BATON ROUGE—Student journalists from LSU Student Media news outlets, including The Reveille, Tiger TV, KLSU and the Manship School News Service, won 16 total awards in the 2019 Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors (APBME) college competition. In addition, former LSU Student Media journalists now working professionally won seven awards in the professional APBME competition.

Students won five first place awards in the Louisiana-Mississippi AP College Contest, in these categories: sports breaking news, sports photo, sports enterprise, news story, and print layout and design. They also won seven second place and four third place awards in additional categories for work published or broadcast at Tiger TV, KLSU or The Reveille. In all, 22 students shared in the awards.

“Once again, our students’ display of dedication and passion for journalism in work produced at LSU Student Media and the Manship School results in award-winning work,” said John Friscia, director of LSU Student Media. “This follows awards won recently from the Society of Professional Journalists and the College Media Business and Advertising Managers, making this an impressive collection. Our students truly are Fierce for the Future, and I commend them all for a job well done.”

The top AP contest prize went to Reveille sports reporter Reed Darcey, a freshman whose writing about LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy recipient Joe Burrow’s final home game in December earned a “best of show” award and a cash prize.

Tiger TV received a second-place award for general excellence. The Reveille received a third-place general-excellence honor.

Two of the awards went to student work produced in a journalism class at the Manship School, published at lsureveille.com, and distributed to commercial newspapers and websites through the Manship News Service.

LSU Student Media proudly recognizes the following Tiger TV, The Reveille, KLSU and LSU Manship School News Service student journalists who won APBME college awards:

Newspaper Best in Show:

Reed Darcey, The Reveille.

Sports Breaking News:

First place Reed Darcey, The Reveille, “ ‘They Love Joe, and Joe Loves them’: Joe Burrow Walks Off Field at Tiger Stadium for Final Time.”



News Story:

First place Hunter Lovell, Tiger TV, “Neglected Military Science Building.”



Sports Enterprise:

First place Tanner Craft, Tyler Eschette and Grayson Miller, Manship School News Service, “So You Think Coaching is Easy?”



Sports Photo:

First place Mitchell Scaglione, The Reveille, “Alabama Elation.”



Layout and Design

First place: Lynne Bunch, Jennie Delatte and Luke Jeanfreau, The Reveille.

Second Place: Hannah Michel, Luke Jeanfreau and Jennie Delatte, The Reveille.



Enterprise/Investigative:

Second place Ava Perego, Raymond Constantino and Kristen Singleton, Manship School News Service, “Vaping Epidemic Leaving Students Concerned for Their Health.”

Third place Anna Jones, The Reveille, “Visually Impaired Student Difficulties at LSU.”



Sportscast or Sports Program:

Second place Zois Manaris, Tiger TV, “The Fifth Quarter.”



Editorials:

Second place Caleb Greene, The Reveille.



TV Reporter:

Second place Trey Couvillion, Tiger TV, “Five Murdered Across Two Parishes: Family Speaks Out.”



Feature Story:

Second place Rachel Handley, Tiger TV, “Flambeaux Crossfit: A Safe Space.”

Third place Britt Lofaso, Tiger TV, “An Uncanny Career.”



Newscast:

Third place Erik Piccoli, KLSU-FM.



Also winning awards were former LSU Student Media journalists now working professionally. LSU Student Media proudly recognizes the following alumni who won APBME professional awards:

Katie Gagliano, The (Lafayette) Acadiana Advocate.

First place for continuing coverage, Newspapers-Division II.

Kevin Dupuy, WWL-TV, New Orleans.

Second place for multimedia, Professional TV-Division I. Award shared with two colleagues.

Sharief Ishaq, WDSU-TV, New Orleans.

Second place for sports story, Professional TV-Division I.

Seth Lewis, KATC-TV, Lafayette.

Second place for sports story, Professional TV-Division II.

Andrea Gallo, The Advocate/Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate.

Second place for investigative reporting, Newspapers-Division III. Award shared with two colleagues.

Daniel Brown, KTBS-TV, Shreveport.

Second place for high school football program, Professional TV-Division I. Award shared with another person.

Matt Houston, WAFB-TV, Baton Rouge.

Third place in general news, Professional TV-Division I. Award shared with another person.

The 2019 Louisiana-Mississippi APBME college and professional contest was sponsored by the Manship School. More than 1,200 entries were submitted for the two-state competition.