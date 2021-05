NEW ORLEANS—Fine arts dealer, M.S. Rau has held an annual competition since 2012. It was initially designed as a way to celebrate 100 years of being in the business of fine art, but it grew into a way to help high school students. The Rau for Art competition was born.

Rebecca Rau is a 4th generation owner, an art history enthusiast and also an artist herself. Last year she came up with a way to hold the competition virtually by surprising students on the front lawn of their houses with checks, while being socially distanced. This year the events are back on in person and there are ten student finalists chosen out of 200 submissions from sophomores, juniors and seniors. Judges evaluate works based on skill, interpretation of theme and originality.