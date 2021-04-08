Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU soccer team announced Thursday that their match against Texas for Friday, April 9, has been cancelled.

In accordance with Big 12 Conference soccer match interruption guidelines, and out of an abundance of caution, Texas had to back out of the match as a result of Longhorns student-athletes impacted by COVID-19 protocols.

With the cancellation, LSU soccer’s season comes to a close with a record of 8-8-3. The Tigers improved their win total from three in 2019 to eight this season marking one of the best win improvement totals in the country.

The Tigers took full advantage of the spring season and built themselves into a quality squad that will pay dividends for the future of this program. LSU played eight matches in the spring and collected a record of 6-1-1 in those contests. LSU ends the season as winners of three straight and outscored their opponents 4-1 in those three matches. LSU beat Florida 2-1 on March 14, and then picked up two road wins in Texas against Baylor (1-0) and Texas Tech (1-0) on March 18 and 20, respectively.

