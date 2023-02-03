NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans LSU Health School of Dentistry and the Tooth Fairy brightened the smiles of some grade-schoolers on Friday (Feb. 3).

About 75 first graders from Dr. John Ochsner Kenner Discovery Academy School gathered at the Dentistry School for a day to learn about dental hygiene and receive cleanings.

Each child received a special session on dental how twos such as brushing, flossing, and the nutritional dos and don’ts on having a healthy smile.

The event served as part of the Give Kids A Smile Program that focuses on free oral health education, screenings, and preventative and restorative dental treatment for kids.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.