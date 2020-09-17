LSU places eight players on Preseason All-SEC Football Teams

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 07: Derek Stingley Jr. #24 of the LSU Tigers celebrates after intercepting a pass in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – Reigning national champion LSU placed eight players on the 2020 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team, the league office announced on Thursday.

Headlining the list of LSU players on the All-SEC team include cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and safety JaCoby Stevens, who were both named to the first team. Stingley Jr. is coming off a freshman season that saw him earn consensus All-America honors. He led the SEC in both interceptions (6) and passes defended (21). Stingley also earned a spot on the second team as an all-purpose player.

Stevens, a senior, was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week three times in 2019 and he finished second on the team in tackles (92), sacks (5.0) and was third in tackles for loss (9.0). Stevens also intercepted three passes a year ago.

Second team selections include offensive linemen Ed Ingram and Austin Deculus along with wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., and placekicker Cade York.

Third-team selections for the Tigers include freshman tight end Arik Gilbert and defensive tackle Glen Logan.

This marks the 18th consecutive year of the SEC Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.

LSU opens the 2020 season on Saturday, Sept. 26 against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on CBS.

2020 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team (* – ties)

First Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Trey Smith, Tennessee

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Landon Dickerson, Alabama

C Drake Jackson, Kentucky

WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

QB Kyle Trask, Florida

RB Najee Harris, Alabama

Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

DEFENSE

DL Bobby Brown, Texas A&M

LaBryan Ray, Alabama

Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

Jordan Davis, Georgia

LB Dylan Moses, Alabama

K.J. Britt, Auburn

Nick Bolton, Missouri

DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Richard LeCounte, Georgia

JaCoby Stevens, LSU

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

P Max Duffy, Kentucky

RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina

Deonte Brown, Alabama

Landon Young, Kentucky

Austin Deculus, LSU*

Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*

Wanya Morris, Tennessee*

Ed Ingram, LSU*

C Trey Hill, Georgia

WR George Pickens, Georgia

Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU

QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

RB Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

AP Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

DEFENSE

DL Kobie Whiteside, Missouri

Malik Herring, Georgia

Aaron Sterling, South Carolina

Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

LB Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee

Monty Rice, Georgia

Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State*

Nakobe Dean, Georgia*

Ventrell Miller, Florida*

DB Kaiir Elam, Florida

Eric Stokes, Georgia

Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

Tyree Gillespie, Missouri*

Marco Wilson, Florida*

Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Cade York, LSU

P Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Third Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE Arik Gilbert, LSU

OL Carson Green, Texas A&M

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Evan Neal, Alabama

Dan Moore, Texas A&M

C Landon Dickerson, Alabama

WR Seth Williams, Auburn

Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

QB Bo Nix, Auburn

RB Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Larry Rountree, Missouri

AP Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*

Kadarius Toney, Florida*

Christian Tutt, Auburn*

DEFENSE

DL Zachary Carter, Florida

Josh Paschal, Kentucky

Kobe Jones, Mississippi State

Glen Logan, LSU

LB Boogie Watson, Kentucky

Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt

Nolan Smith, Georgia*

Ernest Jones, South Carolina*

Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt*

DB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

Bryce Thompson, Tennessee

Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

Christian Tutt, Auburn*

Josh Jobe, Alabama*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Evan McPherson, Florida

P Mac Brown, Ole Miss

RS Christian Tutt, Auburn

(Press release courtesy of LSU Athletics)