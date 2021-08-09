LSU outlines campus entry COVID-19 protocols ahead of move-in day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU announces entry COVID-19 protocols as students prepare to return to campus for the Fall 2021 semester.

Students will have to provide one of the following before their arrival on campus:

Proof of a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 5 days prior to your arrival on campus

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Proof of a positive COVID-19 test result no more than 90 days prior to your arrival on campus

Students who test positive for COVID-19 should report it in LSU’s Daily Symptom Checker and isolate at home.

LSU said these protocols apply to all undergraduate and graduate students, whether they live on or off campus including those who will be residing in Greek housing, Paul M. Herbert Law Center students and School of Veterinary Medicine students.

For students already on LSU’s campus, they are to complete the verification process “as soon as possible.”

