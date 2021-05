BATON ROUGE, La. – The start time of the LSU-Northwestern State baseball game has been moved to 5 p.m. CT today (Tuesday) due to the forecast of more rain tonight in the Baton Rouge area.

LSU officials encourage fans that plan to attend the game to travel with extreme caution and be mindful of road closures on the drive to campus.

Today’s game will be streamed on SEC Network +, and it can be heard on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)