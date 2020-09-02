LSU No. 2 in Baseball America Recruiting Ranking

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU is No. 2 in the 2020 Baseball America magazine recruiting ranking released on Wednesday, marking the Tigers’ third Top 5 finish in the past four years and their 13th Top 10 finish in the past 14 years.

The Tigers have finished No. 1 in a recruiting ranking in 2007, 2010, 2014 and 2018; No. 2 in 2020; No. 3 in 2009; No. 4 in 2012; No. 5 in 2017; No. 6 in 2019; No. 7 in 2011, 2015 and 2016; and No. 10 in 2013.

The 2020 ranking marks the third Top 5 class for LSU assistant coach Nolan Cain , who has served as recruiting coordinator since 2017. Cain’s classes have been ranked No. 5 in 2017, No. 1 in 2018, No. 6 in 2019 and No. 2 in 2020.

The 17-man 2020 recruiting class is composed of 10 pitchers, six position players and one two-way player.

The new Tigers are engaged in conditioning drills and individual workouts with the returning LSU players, and the team will hold its first full-squad workout of the fall practice period on Sunday, September 20.

Fall practice concludes with the intra-squad Purple-Gold World Series October 27-29.

2020 Baseball America Top 25 Recruiting Class Ranking

1. Miami

2. LSU

3. Vanderbilt

4. Arizona

5. Florida

6. South Carolina

7. Stanford

8. Texas

9. Arkansas

10. Georgia Tech

11. Florida State

12. Georgia

13. Texas Christian

14. Auburn

15. Texas Tech

16. Oklahoma

17. Mississippi State

18. North Carolina

19. Tennessee

20. Oklahoma State

21. Mississippi

22. Louisville

23. Arizona State

24. Southern California

25. Florida International

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)