CINCINNATI, OH. (BRPROUD) – It is official, Joe Burrow is now officially a member of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Burrow signed on the dotted line Friday and according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the deal includes a $23.9M signing bonus.

The Bengals shared the news too:

The Bengals are scheduled to open their season at home against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 13.