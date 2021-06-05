LSU keeps season alive with walk-off win

LSU Baseball kept its season alive with a walkoff win in extra innings Saturday vs Central Connecticut State and effectively kept head coach Paul Mainieri’s career afloat for another day.

LSU second baseman Drew Bianco drew a walk in the 10th inning to load the bases, and Giovanni DiGiacomo singled in the next at bat to score the winning run

LSU will now play the loser of Gonzaga vs Oregon on Sunday in another elimination game.

LSU will now play the loser of Gonzaga vs Oregon on Sunday in another elimination game in Eugene, Oregon.