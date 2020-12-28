LSU finally at full strength with SEC opener on the horizon

BATON ROUGE – “As of right now, we’re going to have everybody available tomorrow that we can so let’s hope nothing changes between now and six o’clock,” LSU head coach Will Wade said while crossing fingers during Monday’s presser.

Wade’s cautious optimism was warranted. The Tigers hadn’t played a game with their entire roster available through their first six games. The team has missed games and players due to both injuries and COVID-19 protocols, but LSU still went 5-1 in their nonconference schedule, despite playing separate games where a starting point guard, starting small forward or even the head coach was absent.

After persevering through an already unstable season, the Tigers need to get their chemistry back on track, and unlike the famous rant from an NBA Hall of Famer, LSU must do one thing: Practice.

“Our practices had good pace to them. We were in great practice. Our team was playing better. We had some continuity with our lineups. We had continuity with practice. You guys have heard me say depth is overrated for games. It’s underrated for practice. We were having some really good practices, which was showing up on the court,” Wade said.

The Tigers had a chance to recapture some rhythm Monday, as the team practiced for the first time since their win Saturday against Nicholls.

