LSU fans bring some championship tailgating to the Superdome

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- If the LSU Tigers play tonight's game anything like their fans tailgate, it will be a blowout win for the team from Baton Rouge.

Just check out the tailgate from the Stevens family from Houma. Not only does John Stevens tailgate for every home game, he takes his team on the road to every away contest as well.

Stevens says he'll have well over 100 people at his party. Not only does he have a huge area, tented and with LSU mats, he has a hallway of cookers with RVs lining each side of the walkway.

To get a better look at how LSU fans are bringing some championship tailgating to the Superdome, click on the video button at the top of this page.