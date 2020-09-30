LSU defense finds two diamonds in rough loss to Bulldogs

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said on Monday when the Tigers lose, he’ll take the blame, and after LSU’s loss against Mississippi State, there was plenty of blame to go around. The players don’t want to hide behind the coaches though. They want to own their mistakes.

“Coach O and Coach Pelini, and me knowing Coach E, they’re always going to blame themselves when it comes to a loss, but at the end of the day of the day, it’s always about the players having to make plays,” senior safety JaCoby Stevens said.

The defense did have two bright spots with linebacker Jabril Cox and defensive lineman Ali Gaye, and the new Tigers hope to keep momentum going after their LSU debuts.

“He had a great game, and I was happy to see that cause I know for fact that he’s been working hard. He’s been doing everything he can. To be able to put up a performance like that, and I know he’s going to keep building on that going forward,” center Liam Shanahan said about Gaye.

“We weren’t able to make enough plays to come out with a W, but that’s a building for us. It’s just something that we can continue to grow on and continue to help move forward going into these next nine SEC games,” Cox said.

