LSU defense against Miss. St. not the same from fall camp

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU gave up 632 total yards to Mississippi State, but 383 of those yards were after the catch. Head coach Ed Orgeron didn’t expect his defense to perform so poorly after a successful fall camp.

“I’ve seen an outstanding defense in camp. We had pressure on the quarterback. The bust, the wheel route going five yards down the field. The crossing routes, us playing behind the crossing routes. The third down. Those things really surprised me because we were excellent in camp against our offense,” Orgeron said.

Derek Stingley, Jr., could return to the Tigers defensive backfield in time for their next game at Vanderbilt. According to Coach O, he’s still awaiting medical clearance, but from the list of issues Orgeron stated, he already knows where the Tigers need to immediately improve.

“One of the things we got to get better is on third down. Third down and 20, they get a first down on us. We got to stop them. There’ some third down where they made some touchdowns on us. Those young guys, they’re going to grow up, but that’s who we have,” Orgeron continued.

