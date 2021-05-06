LSU Board of Supervisors to announce Presidential decision, Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- The Board of Supervisors are set to announce their decision on the next university president on Thursday.

The finalists are:





Courtesy of LSU

Kelvin Droegemeier, Ph.D., Former Director, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) (2021) United States Federal Government

James (Jim) Henderson, D.M., System President and Chief Executive Officer University of Louisiana System

William (Bill) Tate IV, Ph.D., University of South Carolina Education Foundation Distinguished Professor and Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs

The agenda for Thursday’s meeting is available here.

The LSU Board of Supervisors Meeting is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.