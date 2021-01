LSU head baseball coach Paul Mainieri called the SEC “extreme.”

With players coming back to the college game due to a shortened season & MLB Draft, rosters across the country will be stacked more than any other year.

Even though that’s the case for the Bayou Bengals, LSU’s lauded recruiting class could end up being the difference makers in this 2021 campaign.

