BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU defeats Missouri, 8-6, on Saturday, April 23 in the series finale at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU advances to 27-12 overall and 10-8 in the SEC while Missouri falls to 22-15 overall and 5-13 in conference play.

The Tigers will travel to New Orleans on Tuesday, April 26 to take on UNO at 6:30 p.m. at Maestri Field. The game will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Bryce Collins (2-0) earned the win, tossing 2.2 innings. Collins struck out four and allowed only one run on three hits. Riley Cooper (1) was awarded the save after closing out the final 1.1 innings. Cooper struck out one and allowed no hits, no runs, and no walks.

(Recap via LSU Athletics)