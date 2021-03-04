LSU Baseball Game 1 vs ORU moved to 1pm first pitch on Friday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Due to the forecast of rain in Baton Rouge Friday night, Game 1 of the LSU-Oral Roberts series will start at 1 p.m. CT Friday.

Game 2 will begin at 3 p.m. CT Saturday, and Game 3 will start at 2 p.m. Sunday, as originally scheduled.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News