UBURN, Ala. — The Tigers of LSU defeated the Tigers of Auburn Thursday night on the plains, 8-3.

The teams will meet in game two on Friday, May 7, at 7:00 p.m. CT on Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network and available to listen to on affilliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Landon Marceaux tallied 11 strikeouts through 6.1 IP and allowed only three runs on seven hits.