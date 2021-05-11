LSU Baseball defeats #14 LA Tech, 16-8, in 7 innings

BATON ROUGE, La — The LSU baseball team defeated the No. 14 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, 16-8, scattering 15 hits over the field with shortstop Zach Arnold and first baseman Tre’ Morgan combining for seven hits in nine at-bats.

The game was called in the seventh inning due to inclement weather in the area.

LSU will start their penultimate SEC series against the Alabama Crimson Tide Friday, May 14 at 7 p.m CT. The matchup will be streamed on the SEC Network+ and will be carried on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.

Michael Fowler (1-0) earned the win pitching an inning while giving up two runs on two hits. He struck out one batter during his outing. Tech reliever Landon Tomkins suffered the loss giving up three runs on four hits.

(Recap via LSU Athletics)