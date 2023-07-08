BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The director of bands at LSU announced his resignation from the Tiger Band on Friday.

According to a social media post, Jones will no longer serve as the band director for the Golden Band due to personal matters. Jones has been in the director position at LSU for the last 10 years.

“Due to personal matters, I have decided to step away from the position of Assistant Director of Bands/Director of Bands of Tiger Band at LSU. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time on the band staff spanning a decade from being a graduate assistant to leading one of the best marching bands in the nation. I can’t thank each of you enough for the love over the years and support for me and my family. You all have been such a huge blessing in my life that I am eternally grateful for. Forever LSU,” said Jones.

The Golden Band from Tiger Land’s debut this season will be Sunday, Sept. 3 in Orlando, Florida as the Tigers take on the Florida State Seminoles.

