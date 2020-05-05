Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

LSU announces virtual graduation ceremony

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – Spring graduation for LSU is back on schedule, but in a different way.

LSU leaders announced a virtual graduation on May 15 at 10 a.m., according to a twitter post.

Originally, university officials had postponed all commencement ceremonies as a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they still mentioned plans to celebrate graduates’ accomplishments.

The virtual ceremony will kick off with a year-in-review video followed by messages from Interim President, Tom Galligan, Jr. and several other university leaders.

For more about the ceremony, click here.

