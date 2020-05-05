LSU announces virtual graduation ceremony

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – Spring graduation for LSU is back on schedule, but in a different way.

LSU leaders announced a virtual graduation on May 15 at 10 a.m., according to a twitter post.

LSU leaders announced a virtual graduation on May 15 at 10 a.m. Graduates can join their classmates and invite family and friends for the Facebook event.

Originally, university officials had postponed all commencement ceremonies as a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they still mentioned plans to celebrate graduates’ accomplishments.

The virtual ceremony will kick off with a year-in-review video followed by messages from Interim President, Tom Galligan, Jr. and several other university leaders.

