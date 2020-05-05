LSU announces virtual graduation ceremony

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – Spring graduation for LSU is back on schedule, but in a different way.
LSU leaders announced a virtual graduation on May 15 at 10 a.m., according to a twitter post.
Originally, university officials had postponed all commencement ceremonies as a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they still mentioned plans to celebrate graduates’ accomplishments.
The virtual ceremony will kick off with a year-in-review video followed by messages from Interim President, Tom Galligan, Jr. and several other university leaders.
