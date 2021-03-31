LSP: Suspect in auto theft died after being taken into custody by BCPD in Bossier’s East Bank District

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say the suspect in a stolen vehicle investigation died after being taken into custody by BCPD in the city’s East Bank District Tuesday.

Initially, the incident had been described by LSP as a ‘use of force’ incident resulting in a fatality. It was later clarified that it was being investigated as an in-custody death because the man died after he was handcuffed and taken into custody.

According to BCPD Public Information Officer Traci Landry, it all started just before 11 a.m. while officers were responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Barksdale Blvd.

“Shortly after the arrest, a call was placed to EMS due to the suspect becoming unconscious. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene,” according to a brief statement released by LSP Tuesday evening.

His name has not been released pending notification of the family.

An autopsy, which will include a toxicology panel, will be performed to determine the cause of death. State police say the investigation remains active and ongoing. As the investigation progresses, LSP says further information on the suspect and the incident will be released.

Landry said Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams requested that Louisiana State Police conduct an investigation into the in-custody death.

Louisiana State Police are investigating a ‘use of force’ incident involving Bossier City police that resulted in a fatality Tuesday in the city’s East Bank District. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

