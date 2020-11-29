LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Houma

HOUMA, LA. – An early morning officer-involved shooting in Houma leaves one man dead.

The incident occurred in the area of Stovall and Harris Street around 3:15 this morning. The Houma Police Department and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a shooting. Louisiana State Police say when law enforcement got there, they were confronted by an armed man.

The armed man was identified as 43-year-old Cory Conell Truxillo of Thibodaux. The incident escalated, leading officers and deputies to open fire. Truxillo sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. No officers or deputies were injured during the incident.

